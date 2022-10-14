Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg ISD will have a bond on the ballot for the Nov. election to fund a new high school, a new cafeteria for the junior high, and help alleviate space constraints.

The bond would be $88.350 million, and a new high school facility would improve safety for the students, as Pittsburg High School Principal Rustin Ramsey explained.

