Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin

(Texas Department of Family & Protective Services)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CPS along with other child placing agencies are holding a fostering forum on October 25 to help those interested in fostering identify their next “action step.”

A release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says, “Whether you are curently a foster parent, or are interested in becoming one, or just want to come alongside those in our community who are, there is a place for you to connect and serve!”

Everyone is welcomed to attend the forum from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Harmony Hill (2708 S. Chestnut St. in Lufkin).

The forum will be held Oct. 25.
The forum will be held Oct. 25.(Texas Department of Family & Protective Services)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Kristofer Rouse, Micah Davis and Lindsay Davis
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

Latest News

Artistic Dance Concepts partners with Junior League of Tyler to put on benefit show
Artistic Dance Concepts partners with Junior League of Tyler to put on benefit show
Artistic Dance Concepts partners with Junior League of Tyler to put on benefit show
Artistic Dance Concepts partners with Junior League of Tyler to put on benefit show
October is domestic violence awareness month.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
October is domestic violence awareness month.
WebXtra: Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month