State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CPS along with other child placing agencies are holding a fostering forum on October 25 to help those interested in fostering identify their next “action step.”

A release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says, “Whether you are curently a foster parent, or are interested in becoming one, or just want to come alongside those in our community who are, there is a place for you to connect and serve!”

Everyone is welcomed to attend the forum from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Harmony Hill (2708 S. Chestnut St. in Lufkin).

The forum will be held Oct. 25. (Texas Department of Family & Protective Services)

