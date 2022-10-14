Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sexual assault reported on Texas Tech campus

Texas Tech Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in the early...
Texas Tech Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, October 14(Texas Tech Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, October 14.

According to an alert sent by the Clery Compliance Officer, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Honors Hall Dormitory. The suspects are described as three unidentified males.

Anyone with information about the incident is strongly encouraged to contact Texas Tech Police at 806-742-3931.

