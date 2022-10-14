Sexual assault reported on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, October 14.

According to an alert sent by the Clery Compliance Officer, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Honors Hall Dormitory. The suspects are described as three unidentified males.

Anyone with information about the incident is strongly encouraged to contact Texas Tech Police at 806-742-3931.

