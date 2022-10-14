Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs.

The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with veterans and those they helped through the program.

Gathering at a luncheon, owners of service dogs arrived to express their thanks for what the organization and done, and to update their stories.

The group is also returning to offer more training to owners and their dogs.

Founder, Monty Hudson, talks about how important his work is with training dogs to help those who suffer from PTSD or have medical concerns that dogs can alert to.

