TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This chili sounds unusual, but when you try it, you will see why it becomes a favorite so quickly; the flavors are a perfect blend, and with fall weather on the way soon (we hope!) it’s a great time to try it!

Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph

Ingredients

3/4 to 1 pound ground Italian sausage (I used a blend of hot and mild; use whichever you like best)

1 onion, chopped

3 teaspoons minced garlic (about three cloves)

1 red or orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, minced (optional)

5 teaspoons chili powder

3 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

28-ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes (or two 15 ounce cans)

15 ounce can Great Northern beans, drained

15 ounce can black beans, drained

15 ounce cans plain pumpkin puree (don’t accidentally buy pumpkin pie filling!)

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth or stock

NOTE: If you like a spicy hot chili, feel free to add several jalapenos, or a teaspoon of red pepper flakes, It’s your chili, so enjoy it your way!

Topping ideas: Sour cream, shredded cheese, chopped onions, pepitas

Method:

In a Dutch oven or soup pot, brown the Italian sausage in a little olive oil, breaking up the sausage into bite-sized pieces as you work. As it begins to brown, add the onion and bell pepper, and allow it to cook until softened, about 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Then, stir in all the spices.

Add the tomatoes, beans, pumpkin, and broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir frequently. If it boils too hard, (happens with my ceramic-top stove) turn it to medium, and continue to stir often. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Taste to make sure you like the level of saltiness. Add more if needed.

Add toppings and serve with cornbread or crackers. Enjoy!

