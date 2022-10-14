Skip to content
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Watch Live
News
Elections
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
Home
Watch East Texas Now
Watch Live/Watch Newscasts
Big Red Box
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
Storm of the Century
National
Crime
Coronavirus
State
A Better East Texas
East Texas Ag News
Heroes Flight
East Texas Now
7 Investigates
Pet Project
Sept 11th
Video
Weather
Lake Levels
Pollen Center
Meteorology Minute
Project Tornado
Thundercall - Sign Up Today
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
Scoreboard
The Red Zone
COVID-19 Updates
East Texas Kitchen
Food News
Kitchen Pickin'
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
Recalls
East Texas Weekend
Community
Gift of Love
Mark in Texas History
Volunteer Central
Power of Prayer
In Focus
Restaurant Reports
Calendar
Traffic
Traffic On The Go
TxDOT Current Road Conditions
Health
Contests
About Us
Send Us A News Tip
Jobs
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
Contact Us
Programming
Schedule
Closed Captioning
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Pet Project: Capone
Pet Project: Capone
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Latest News
Pet Project: Star
Pet Project: Capone
Pet Project: Star
Pet Project