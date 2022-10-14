Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches receives grant, training to help prepare workers for digital jobs

Center on Rural Innovation
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As tech jobs continue to grow across the country, rural cities are attempting to catch up.

“Our rural communities are missing out on a lot of what is now digital jobs and the digital economy,” said T.L.L. Temple Foundation program officer, Jerry Kenney.

The foundation will be working alongside the Center of Rural Innovation, also known as ‘CORI,’ assisting Nacogdoches to create a digital economy. They awarded the city a grant of $172,500 to go toward training programs and planning.

“We have seen across the country, and even in the most successful sectors of our industries, jobs are decreasing due to automation and just efficiencies, and so we see this as an opportunity to pick those jobs back up,” said CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, Larissa Philpot-Brown.

Philpot-Brown said the city began to see jobs slowly vanishing over time, but it was when the pandemic hit that accelerated the demand for automation. If and when people lose jobs in manufacturing, Philpot says they hope to “reskill those workers and also prepare students that are graduating from high school and college for these tech jobs to replace jobs that maybe don’t exist anymore.”

“Those that want to start small businesses to really build those tech opportunities here in East Texas, not having to leave east to go capture those jobs,” said Kenney regarding the mission to change the narrative of having to leave rural communities for “better jobs” and to build on what they already provide.

Aspects that led to Nacogdoches to be chosen as a start-up city included SFA, broadband access, and a proactive downtown area.

“We really think places like Nacogdoches and East Texas have a great quality of life. We have a great downtown, we’ve got clean air, clean water, and plenty of stuff to do. We think we’re an ideal location for somebody that can work anywhere and bring their job with them,” said Philpot.

Right now Nacogdoches is in the assessment phase with CORI before developing digital economic strategies.

