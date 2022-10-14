Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re off to a cool start with temperatures in the 50s and a few places dropping into the 40s.  Expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.  Winds will be light out of the south and southwest.  A few clouds roll in by Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 90s.  A cold front arrives on Sunday.  Chances for rain begin overnight Saturday into Sunday morning and increase through the day Sunday as the cold front moves through the region.  Temperatures ahead of the front will still reach near 80 degrees, but cooler air will filter in quickly behind the front.  A few showers Monday and then lots of sunshine by midweek with high temperatures in the 60s!

