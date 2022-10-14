Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening.

DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles south of Carthage.

The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on CR-305 and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign to a Ford F-250 traveling north on US-59. He was struck by the Ford and pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

The passenger in the Silverado, and the driver of the Ford had non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to DPS.

