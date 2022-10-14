Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lubbock man indicted on two child pornography charges

Emmanual Nicholas Rosa, 23
Emmanual Nicholas Rosa, 23(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man on two child pornography charges on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Nicholas Rosa was indicted on charges involving possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a federal indictment.

Authorities found at least one pornographic picture of a child under 12 years old on Rosa’s Samsung phone.

In addition, Rosa also received and distributed at least one sexually explicit image of a minor in July 2021, according to the indictment.

Rosa is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Kristofer Rouse, Micah Davis and Lindsay Davis
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

Latest News

Snider Closing Arguments
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has turned upside down, but just for October.
Longview animal adoption center holds ‘Stranger Things’-themed event
Election Security
Election Security
Pittsburg ISD School Bond
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph
Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph