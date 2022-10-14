Longview City Council annexes property into city limits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday night annexing properties into the city, which could potentially bring in more money and housing opportunities.

“Any type of development brings property taxes, sales taxes to the city, so it’s a fantastic thing. It’s a win-win situation for both sides,” says Angela Choy, the city planner for the City of Longview.

One of the properties being annexed is a 73-lot subdivision, located on the south side of Smelley Road, East of Alpine Road.

“That 73 lot subdivision that 73 single family homes are going to pay property taxes to the City of Longview,” says Choy.

The City will profit from the water, sewer, and property taxes on all of these properties.

“The developer is getting to tie into city services such as water and sewer, and they’re getting fire and police protection and sanitation,” says Choy.

Choy says that this is a good thing for not only the property developers, but for Longview, as well.

One of the annexed properties is a vacant building which used to be Neiman Marcus, a former shopping center, located along Neiman Marcus Parkway.

“That property owner, along with Longview economic development corporation, requested the annexation of all those properties in our south business part,” says Choy.

The Longview Economic Development Corporation owns the vacant property next to the former Neiman Marcus building. Choy says that LEDCO may have plans to bring a sheet metal manufacturer business into the vacant lot.

The properties are currently outside the city limits. Now Longview will adjust their maps and change their boundary lines.

“We do have other notifications requirements by state law, but we do also amend our boundaries so that they are included into our city limits,” says Choy.

