Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - Release conditions have been set for a former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors online for sex.

The conditions of Seth Estes Vanover’s release have been sealed by the court, however the amount that must be paid for initial release was set at $50,000 which Vanover has since posted. The terms and amount were set by Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson in the Eastern District of Texas. Vanover is scheduled to appear before Judge Barksdale, Jacksonville, FL. on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

