Jarvis Christian University holds fall festival, hall of fame luncheon

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A fundraiser is being held on the campus of Jarvis Christian University in conjunction with the iconic United Negro College Fund. The school is set for a big finish, with the help of former NBA star Spud Webb.

In 1986, Webb beat out Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins in the NBA all-star slam dunk contest. Saturday, he’s the featured guest of Jarvis Christian Universty’s Hall of Fame Luncheon.

“It’s an inspiring story,” said VP of Student Services Andre Richardson. “Spud Webb stands at about all of 5 foot six, give or take. And, to make it to that level in the NBA, and then also be on that stage—a huge stage—in the slam dunk contest, and beat people like Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins... I mean that was a huge feat. It just lets people know that you can be a looked upon as an underdog, or somebody who may not succeed, but it doesn’t matter. Your size...it doesn’t matter where you come from.”

During the week on the campus of Jarvis Christian University, activities for Jarvis Fest took place, which is the school’s homecoming. It is the brain child of the School President, Dr. Lester C. Newman.

“Jarvis Fest came about as an opportunity to give our students something in the fall to do,” Newman said. “You know, we don’t have football, so we don’t have homecoming. So, Jarvis Fest was an idea that came forward that allowed us to come together as a family, as a group, just to enjoy who we are here at Jarvis Christian, now, university. And also an opportunity to bring back the alumni and the others who support our efforts here at the university.”

It’s been a big week on campus, and Saturday night is the Sneaker Ball.

“I’m going to wear my sneakers Saturday night, and I will be on the dance floor,” said Newman.

Richardson plans to be there too. “I’ll be on the dance floor. I have a pair of special shell-toed white and black Adidas that I think I’m going to wear, and I’ll get out there on the dance floor of course. Dr. Newman may show me up a little bit on the dance floor, but I’ll get out there and do what I can do as well.”

