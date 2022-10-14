Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jamie Lee Curtis says she will not return to the franchise after ‘Halloween Ends’

Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has officially had her last encounter with the relentless killer Michael Myers.

On Wednesday, the actress confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that her performance as “Final Girl” Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends” will mark her last appearance in the “Halloween” film franchise.

In the interview, Kimmel even goes as far as pulling out a document and having Curtis confirm, in writing, that she will not be returning to the franchise.

Curtis’ status as a scream queen seems to run in the family, as her mother, Janet Leigh, was in Alfred Hitchcock’s slasher classic “Psycho.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.(MTV)

In 1978, Curtis followed in her mother’s footsteps by taking on the role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s genre classic “Halloween.” She would reprise the role throughout the next 44 years in various films in the franchise, starting with the film’s first sequel, “Halloween II,” in 1981. It would be almost 20 years before she was brought back to the role in 1998′s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.”

With her character’s apparent death in 2002′s “Halloween: Resurrection,” it seemed like Curtis’ time in the series was over. However, like the masked bogeyman at the center of the franchise, Curtis’ character wouldn’t stay dead and returned yet again for the soft reboot/retcon of the Halloween series titled “Halloween.”

The 2018 movie also kickstarted a new trilogy which made Curtis’ role as Laurie Strode once again a lead character. The trilogy included 2021′s “Halloween Kills” and concluded with this year’s “Halloween Ends.”

To further immortalize her impact in film, Curtis had her hand and shoe prints left in cement at the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

Latest News

Cass County ASD No. 1
Cass County places ‘assistance district’ proposition on Nov. ballot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
Snider was called to the stand to testify on Thursday.
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
Seth Vanover Arrest
Now-former Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused of soliciting minor for sex