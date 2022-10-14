Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful but warm day as temperatures jumped into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs with mostly sunny skies. Our weather story remains a quiet one this evening as skies remain clear across most of the area, meaning perfect football weather! The first half of our weekend will see warm and mostly sunny conditions as well, albeit with a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon. Our next STRONG cold front will begin to move into East Texas on Sunday, bringing with it much cooler temperatures as well as some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with some persistent showers remaining in the forecast for most of Monday morning before skies totally dry out Monday afternoon. Temperatures will see the biggest change we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and morning lows dropping to near 40 degrees by Wednesday morning! South winds return on Thursday which will aid in a quick warm up for temps, place highs back into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon. While we wait on our first real taste of fall, please remember how dry we are and try to hold off on doing any outdoor burning as winds will make it easy for any form of flame to get out of hand quickly.

