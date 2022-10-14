Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Famous Jewelry Designer Simon G. visits Longview

An exclusive event was held Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry.
An exclusive event was held Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Founder, creator, and designer Simon Ghaimian from Simon G. Jewelry attended an exclusive event Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry celebrating Jim Bartlett’s birthday.

Simon first dreamed of being an engineer when he moved to America with only $200 in his pocket. The high cost of school derailed him, and he began working in the New York diamond district for a relative. He never looked back.

Using his talent as a jewelry designer, he and his wife Silvia started Simon G. Jewelry in Los Angeles with just the two of them going door to door selling his designs. Today that company employs designers and jewelers around the world with jewelry sold in over 900 stores across North America.

Simon is the embodiment of the American Dream.  Simon recalls, “My parents taught that if you could build something with your hands, you’d never go hungry. As proud as I am of what we have accomplished, I still get my biggest thrill from creating a new piece of jewelry.”

A representative for Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry said they were thrilled to host Simon and introduce him to their customers and community as they celebrated more than a decade of partnership.

