E-Sports video gaming lab opens at Jarvis Christian University

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The future in video gaming and competition has opened up a wave of possibilities for students at an East Texas university.

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their new e-sports video gaming laboratory. Donations of new equipment came from Sony, Playstation, Rig Gaming and Gamestop.

Jarvis was one of 16 historically black colleges and universities, (HCBU), to receive $40,000 worth of equipment and products as the school launches its e-sports academic program in the university’s new mass communications department.

Dr. Andre Richardson, Vice President of Student Services at Jarvis, talks about how career opportunities are possible in gaming.

