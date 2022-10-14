Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
E-Sports video gaming lab opens at Jarvis Christian University

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The future in video gaming and competition has opened up a wave of possibilities for students at an East Texas university.

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their new e-sports video gaming laboratory. Donations of new equipment came from Sony, Playstation, Rig Gaming and Gamestop.

Jarvis was one of 16 historically black colleges and universities, (HCBU), to receive $40,000 worth of equipment and products as the school launches its e-sports academic program in the university’s new mass communications department.

Dr. Andre Richardson, Vice President of Student Services at Jarvis, talks about how career opportunities are possible in gaming.

Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
