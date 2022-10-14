Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Hays, the Democratic nominee for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stopped by the KLTV studio to speak with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler. The two discussed her campaign thus far, her priorities including advocating for expanded access to healthcare for rural residents and supporting the legalization of marijuana, as well as how she sets herself apart from her opponent, Republican incumbent Sid Miller.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.