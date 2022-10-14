2022 Texas Rose Festival kicks off with opening ceremonies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Opening ceremonies were held Thursday in Tyler for the 89th Texas Rose Festival.

Since 1933, the Texas Rose Festival has been known for its rich heritage and tradition, and offers ceremonial events which begin with the long-established ribbon cutting.

This year’s rose queen, Molly Berry, took the stage to kick off this year’s celebration.

”It means the world to me. I have a long family legacy in the Rose Festival and to be able to carry on that tradition and Tyler’s my favorite place in the world and I’m just so honored to be able to represent it.” said Berry.

We also spoke with Executive Director of the Rose Festival, Liz Ballard about the meaning behind the well-known event.

“Our whole mission is to promote tourism, Tyler, Smith County, and still community pride and volunteerism. It’s an all volunteer operation and we have thousands of people come to this town to celebrate our city and the rose.” said Ballard.

