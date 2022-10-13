Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman accused of orchestrating drive-by shooting that killed Waco man charged with murder

Bryan Johnson shot in the head while sitting in a car
Margaret Stewart, 30, was named in a sealed indictment Sept. 29 in the shooting death of Bryan Johnson, who was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.(KWTX Graphic)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who authorities say helped orchestrate a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Waco man in November 2020 was jailed Wednesday on a murder charge.

Margaret Stewart, 30, was named in a sealed indictment Sept. 29 in the shooting death of Bryan Johnson, who was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

The two-count indictment charging her with murder and aggravated assault was sealed because Stewart had not been arrested in the incident before she was indicted. She was taken into custody on Wednesday and her indictment was unsealed.

Stewart’s co-defendant, Berry Raydell Freeman, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Sept. 26 after he pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge.

Berry Raydell Freeman, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Nov. 4, 2020, death of Bryan Johnson, who was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.(KWTX)

Freeman had been charged with murder in Johnson’s death. However, a ballistics report showed the gun seized from him after his arrest was not the murder weapon, leading to the reduced charge and his plea agreement.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson took a gun and drugs from Stewart, a friend of Freeman’s. She reportedly called Freeman to help her “get her stuff back,” and picked up Freeman and another friend.

They drove to a store at J.J. Flewellen and Calumet Avenue, which the affidavit describes as a “known hangout” for Johnson. They saw Johnson’s vehicle at the store and drove around the block and by the store a second time.

The affidavit alleges Freeman and the other man fired shots, with one striking Johnson in the head.

Stewart remains in the McLennan County Jail but had not been arraigned and no bond had been set as of Thursday morning.

