WebXtra: Texas Baptist Men break out chainsaws to assist with homeless veteran facility construction

By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President of East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition, David Peters, talks about the vision for his organization to end homelessness among East Texas veterans. For several years he has been feeding the community for free through a bus and food truck. The chainsaw crews with Texas Baptist Men were on site cutting down five pine trees to build a facility to feed and connect with veterans and others in need.

