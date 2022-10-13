Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval

Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.

Family and friends came together Wednesday night to host a Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval, as the community gathered to celebrate Andre’s life, after a senseless death.

“I just want to say, I love the community for showing love for my brother,” said Josh Sandoval, Andre’s brother.

“You are gone today but you will never be forgotten,” Krystal Bolton, Andre’s friend.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Andre Ray Sandoval was sitting on a curb when a man came out from the home across the street and fired several shots, tragically taking his life. But Wednesday night, the community came together, not to mourn, but to celebrate the person that Andre was.

“The goofy, the funny, the amazing brother really, is what I call him,” said Josh Sandoval

“Sweet kid, you know? Trying to get himself where he needed to be,” said Bolton.

“I’m going to miss seeing him. it’s probably going to hurt me for the rest of my life,” said Lera Sutton, Andre’s friend.

With such a response from the community, Andre’s brother Josh feels blessed that so many cared so much for his brother.

I thank everybody that came out here and showed their love and support because I want to show my brother that love, one last time,” said Josh Sandoval.

Josh said he always knew his brother was a loving person that touched a lot of lives. but never expected to see the crowd of people gathered to celebrate Andre’s life.

“It makes me feel really good because there’s so much hate in this world. And to see everybody come up like this, it’s really awesome to see that there are still people that care,” said Josh Sandoval.

