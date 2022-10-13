Tyler Legacy High celebrates night of Hispanic heritage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students, faculty, and family gathered inside of the cafeteria at Tyler Legacy High Wednesday night to celebrate different aspects of Hispanic heritage.

The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song ‘Como La Flor’ by late Mexican singer, Selena.

A Tyler native and former professional soccer player, Daniel Hernández, served as the guest speaker of the night. Hernández spoke about the importance of his Hispanic background and how it has influenced the way he raises his family.

Students dressed up in native Hispanic attire and explained to the audience their native country, culture, and backgrounds.

The night also included Hispanic foods and Hispanic inspired artwork created by students that were on display.

A few students that participated in the Hispanic heritage celebration tonight will also be riding in the Tyler Rose parade this Saturday representing their home country.

