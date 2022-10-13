Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Two of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in Louisiana and Iowa

Left to right: Braeion Joseph Henderson, Paul Anthony Basaldua (Texas DPS)
Left to right: Braeion Joseph Henderson, Paul Anthony Basaldua (Texas DPS)(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Braeion Henderson and Paul Anthony Basaldua, two of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives, are back in custody.

Henderson, 37, is on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list and was arrested on September 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force, The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

Authorities say Henderson is from Rowlett, near Rockwall, and had been wanted since November 2020. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In February 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Henderson had a previous conviction in 2009 for aggravated promotion of prostitution and two counts of compelling prostitution under age 18 after incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He was given multiple three-year sentences to be served concurrently.

Basaldua, 35, of McAllen, was arrested in Iowa. He had been wanted since August 2021 for aggravated sexual assault. In July 2022, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In 2009, Basaldua was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and served 37 months in a federal prison. In 2012, he was sentenced to 18 months of confinement after being convicted of burglary of a building, and in 2017, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years of confinement.

He was arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa by the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, along with the Council Bluffs Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, also assisted in coordinating the arrest.

So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 53 people off the lists including 20 gang members and 28 sex offenders. In addition, $77,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

Latest News

Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas counties
Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field