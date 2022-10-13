Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Now that we are behind yesterday’s cold front, our skies are mostly clear, and temperatures will be pleasant in the middle 80s for most of the area! Winds from the north-northeast will be a bit breezy at times but should begin to taper off as we get later on into the day. Friday will be another beautiful day, but temperatures will already begin to start warming back up thanks to the swift return of southerly winds in the afternoon. Expect highs tomorrow to sit in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies. The first half of our weekend will see similar conditions, albeit with a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon as well as a slight chance for a stray PM shower or thundershower. A few more scattered showers will be possible Saturday night as our next STRONG cold front inches closer to us. This strong front will begin to move into East Texas later on Sunday, bringing with it much cooler temperatures as well as some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, with persistent showers remaining in the forecast for most of Monday, although coverage will begin to diminish from north to south as we get closer to the later afternoon/early evening hours on Monday. Temperatures will see the biggest change we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and morning lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s as we near the middle of the next work week! While we wait on our first real taste of fall, please remember how dry we are and try to hold of on doing any outdoor burning as winds will make it easy for any form of flame to get out of hand quickly.

