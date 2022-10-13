Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Longview earlier this week.
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police officer arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks swing higher in Wall Street’s latest corkscrew moves
Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17