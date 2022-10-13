Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Stephens County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed wife

A Stephens County man was charged with first degree manslaughter for a crash back in February...
A Stephens County man was charged with first degree manslaughter for a crash back in February that killed his wife.(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man was charged with first degree manslaughter for a crash back in February that killed his wife.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jose Manuel Garcia III was reportedly on meth and codeine, and had been fighting with his wife, Jayme Dale Garcia before the crash on N CR 2720.

Court documents state, Jose lost control of his pickup, crashed, and both him and Jayme were thrown from the vehicle. Jayme was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jose was flown to Duncan Memorial Hospital.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Lab produced a toxicology lab report showing that Jose tested positive for methamphetamines and codeine at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Jose’s bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Kristofer Rouse, Micah Davis and Lindsay Davis
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

Latest News

State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin
Susan Hays
Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner
For Veterans Sake is a non-profit service dog training organization.
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer