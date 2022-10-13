Restoration of 100-year-old Polk County courthouse to begin soon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Polk County is close to beginning the restoration process for the county’s courthouse, but a lot of work has already gone into preparing for demolition

In 2021, Polk County commissioners approved the project to fully restore the 100-year-old county courthouse

County Judge Sydney Murphy says they have already completed a lot of the leg work to start the project.

“The leg work includes them going in there, trying to find the original paint colors, the original design. We were able to locate some photos from a huge trial that they had, and we got to see what the district courtroom looked like at that time,” Murphy said.

Murphy says there are specific rules the county has to follow from the Texas Historical Commission regarding the items that will be put inside the courthouse.

“You cannot go in there and replace things how you see fit. You know you have to go in and find things that have the same look, but you have to be able to distinguish what the old original is to whatever is newer, “Murphy said.

Murphy says the next step is demolishing the inside of the building and getting rid of everything that is not original to the building.

“We have some of the furniture, and so some of the furniture and paintings will be restored as well. And so, it’s going to go back to its original look which is the whole point of the historical commission,” Murphy said.

Murphy says she doesn’t think people realize how much work has to go in before the restoration work can actually begin.

“You know they just want to see the contractors, and the painters, and the landscapers, and those things are easy to see and easy to grasp,” Murphy said.

At this time there is no timeline on when the work on the Polk County courthouse will be complete.

