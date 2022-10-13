Murray County Deputies seize 3,000 fentanyl pills in routine traffic stop

MURRARY CO., Okla. (KXII) - A routine traffic stop on highway 177 just north of Sulphur, turns out to be much more.

Murray County Deputies said they found 3,000 fentanyl pills, meth, and 4 guns, which police said were stolen, in William Parker Gray’s car.

After finding the drugs, Deputies searched Gray’s home where officials found three more pistols, an A-R rifle and seven pounds of marijuana.

Gray is charged with possession of stolen property and several drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.