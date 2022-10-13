East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cooler air is slowly filtering in, so temperatures will be dropping through the morning hours. Expect lots of sunshine today and a northeast wind that could be breezy at times, especially this morning. Temperatures today will reach the mid 80s. A warming trend quickly brings temperatures back into the lower 90s by Saturday, but weather will be nice and quiet between now and then. Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a few showers and thunderstorms will move in to the northern counties of East Texas. This next cold front will be the first good cold front of the fall season with likely chances for rain and a big cool down for next week with high temperatures in the 60s.

