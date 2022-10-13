Longview police officer arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.
According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, identified in the affidavit as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The charge comes out of Duval County, Fl. A detention hearing for Vanover is set to be held this morning. Vanover has resigned from his position, according to the Longview Police Department.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
