Longview police officer arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with soliciting a minor online for sex.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, identified in the affidavit as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The charge comes out of Duval County, Fl. A detention hearing for Vanover is set to be held this morning. Vanover has resigned from his position, according to the Longview Police Department.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

