Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’

Interviews from Tatum and Kilgore.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week.

Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play.

Kilgore managed to stave off a Lindale comeback and won the game, 49-35.

Fuller’s interview was first shown on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night.

Kilgore plays Henderson in Week 8.

