Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fire destroys house in Red Springs

(KLTV/Kristine Guevara)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An abandoned house on CR 330 near Red Springs caught fire Thursday.

Smith County Fire Rescue received a call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. and responded along with crews from Red Springs, Dixie, Lindale, Winona and Chapel Hill.

The fire marshal was also present at the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities said no one has been injured.

(KLTV/Kristine Guevara)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

Latest News

Texas Baptist Men broke out the chainsaws to help a facility assisting veterans.
Texas Baptist Men break out chainsaws to assist with homeless veteran facility construction
Mugshots courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff's Office
Rusk County Sheriff's Office serves warrants leading to arrests, recovery of equipment, drugs, weapons
Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested