Fire destroys house in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An abandoned house on CR 330 near Red Springs caught fire Thursday.

Smith County Fire Rescue received a call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. and responded along with crews from Red Springs, Dixie, Lindale, Winona and Chapel Hill.

The fire marshal was also present at the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities said no one has been injured.

(KLTV/Kristine Guevara)

