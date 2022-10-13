Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies through Friday are expected. Mild temperatures today but warmer afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday...nearing 90 degrees. A cold front is slated to move through East Texas starting on Sunday Morning over NW areas and clearing ETX by late afternoon. With this cold front, much cooler air moves in for several days...and more importantly, much better chances for rain area wide. Rainfall totals of near 1 inch are possible on Sunday...into Monday morning before it comes to an end. The warm afternoons over the next few days will turn into a very pleasant Fall Feel in East Texas next week as highs only climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s...YES, those will be High Temperatures. Lows drop into the middle 40s next Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Winds will be fairly gusty on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the front, then gusty on Monday and Tuesday, out of the NE at 10-20 mph with gusts higher. Winds settle mid to late next week. Have a wonderful Thursday, East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.