East Texas native living in Ukraine talks with KLTV as Russian attacks increase

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (KLTV) - As attacks intensify and focus heavily on civilian targets, we’re hearing from an East Texas native living in south-central Ukraine.

Gladewater native Amanda Gage-Fetisova lives in Kryvyi Rih with her Ukrainian husband, Max. In an interview via Zoom on Wednesday, Fetisova said their city has seen an increase in Russian strikes in recent days.

“On Monday, we all woke up to an extraordinary amount of rocket attacks,” she said. “Thankfully, more than half of them were shot down by the defense systems. But that day, five or six of them hit our city. Thankfully again, it was in areas where no one was injured or killed, but it did affect our electrical and water systems. And so some of the city was out of water for a while.”

We first spoke to the Gladewater native on March 29, 2022. Our conversation came just weeks after she left her city in south-central Ukraine to board a train headed for Poland. Fetisova’s Ukrainian husband of five years, Max, stayed behind in Ukraine.

Along with pastoring a church, the couple also runs a ministry aimed at changing the lives of orphans of all ages. Mission work first took Fetisova to Ukraine, where she has now lived for over 15 years.

After spending five months in Poland, Fetisova returned to Ukraine at the end of July. Before Monday’s intensified attacks, Fetisova said their city had been hit in unpopulated areas about six times. She’s thankful none of the local strikes have resulted in injuries or deaths.

“There are some days when you can almost forget that you’re at war because life kind of goes on as normal,” she said.

But those moments are often interrupted by the sound of air raid sirens, something she said happens at least once a day. It is the reality of living in a country under attack

“It’s always in the back of your mind that you could go to the store and a rocket could hit or this could be the last day that you see your family member,” she said.

Fetisova said she maintains contact with family in East Texas and wants them to know their city has been spared from the worst of the attacks. For now, she’s asking East Texas to continue to pray.

“Humans have the ability to adapt to almost any situation,” she said. “And that’s what Ukrainians have done. They’ve adapted to this situation. And of course, we hope and pray for an end and a quick end to it all, but we have no idea when that will be.”

To learn more about the couple’s organization and to donate, click here.

