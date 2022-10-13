Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.

The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas Transportation Commissioners in December 2019. The 5-year project is on track for completion in 2025.

”Much of the work on the Diboll Relief Route is out of view from those traveling US 59, but local traffic has been impacted several times,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “With this lane closure on Conner, local traffic will need to detour as construction continues to move toward the north end of the 8-mile project.”

Crews continue to place concrete panels on creek bridges, work on approach slabs and drill shafts. Embankment is being placed at Lumberjack Drive and at FM 1818. Bridge rail rebar on southbound bridges and drains in various project areas are also being constructed.

Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, a global company headquartered in Spain, is serving as contractor for the project. Work includes construction of a new freeway location for US 59 that is being built to interstate standards from FM 2108 to 1.1 mile south of White Oak Creek.

Motorists should stay alert near the project limits for equipment, trucks and workers entering the project area. Local traffic is urged to obey all traffic control and detours within the project.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.

