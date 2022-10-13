Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD elementary principal facing criminal charges continued Thursday.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Thursday, the state continued presenting evidence in their case.

After the jury returned to the courtroom, the prosecution questioned Kelli Karczewski, a school law attorney who represents Neches ISD. She said it is not uncommon for either superintendents or school principals to have direct contact with a school attorney.

Scott Holden, the state attorney, reviewed redacted billing records with the witness, who said financial records showing time and cost are not subject to attorney/client privilege.

The records show on Sept. 23 and 24 Karczewski received calls from Neches ISD High School Principal Trent Cook related to the case. Karczewski said she did not receive a call from Snider on either of these days. On Oct. 1, however, the records show an incoming call from Snider about an employee grievance.

Next, the defense briefly questioned the witness. Karczewski said she did not provide legal advice to Snider on the criminal case (alleged sexual assault). She said she has talked with the defense attorney about the roles of school members.

The jury was then sent back out while both sides spoke with the judge off the record.

About 15 minutes later, the defense began cross examination, asking the witness to confirm that principals, teachers and administrators have the authority to maintain health, safety and discipline. The defense asked whether it is standard practice for a campus principal to investigate issues and call students to the office without necessarily notifying parents.

Karczewski said it’s common to ask students to write statements at the secondary level, and that it’s important to have statements written when an issue is fresh in a student’s mind.

The witness said she talked with Snider on Oct. 1, and billing records match this statement.

State Attorney Holden then asked about the conditions for a principal’s involvement: whether a school principal should look into a criminal episode if it happens off campus. Karczewski said, generally speaking, there would need to be some concern that the educational environment would be disrupted for a principal to take action.

The state then asked whether a principal would be over-stepping bounds to investigate if a hypothetical sexual assault allegation involved students off campus and happened off campus. The witness said every situation is different, but if instruction is being disrupted then it could be justified.

State Exhibit 2A containing statements made by students and collected by Snider was shown, but Karczewski said she had insufficient information to comment on whether there was a code of conduct issue.

As the defense returned, the witness reiterated that if conduct off campus could disrupt the learning atmosphere, the administration has an obligation to look into it. She said, in general, statements are a regular component of investigation.

After a 15 minute recess, the state rested.

