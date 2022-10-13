Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Cass County places ‘assistance district’ proposition on Nov. ballot

Judge Ransom explains how an assistance district could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With November on the horizon, it’s almost time for East Texas to vote for candidates and propositions.

One county is hoping that a proposition for an “assistance district” will meet voter approval to spark funding and lower property taxes in the future.

Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve.

If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future.

Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Texas Police Lights
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

Latest News

Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist
Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected...
WebXtra: Cass County places ‘assistance district’ proposition on Nov. ballot