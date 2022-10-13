Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County inmate accused of double killing charged with capital murder

Charles Spraberry
Charles Spraberry(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Charles Spraberry has now been charged with capital murder.

The charge was announced Thursday afternoon following an ongoing investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, as well as agents with the Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators say they have recovered what they believe is the gun Spraberry allegedly used in to murder John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11. It is alleged that Spraberry broke out of prison before shooting Thomas and Archer and setting fire to their camper.

Capital murder was added to the list of charges against Spraberry in connection with his previous escape from the Cass County Jail on August 29. He was captured on August 31 in Louisiana. Investigators said the charge was brought in light of evidence obtained from phone records, forensic evidence, witness statements and Spraberry’s own statement to law enforcement.

Pertaining to his escape, Spraberry is charged with escape, burglary, theft of property and assault of a public servant. He has previous charges of sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and kidnapping.

Previous reporting:

Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

