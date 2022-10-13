Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bishop Gorman names new head baseball coach

Mike Holochuck
Mike Holochuck(Courtesy Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School has announced that Michael Holochuck will serve as the new Crusader head baseball coach.

“We are thrilled that Mike is joining us at Bishop Gorman,” said Interim Athletic Director Monica Davis.  “He has the energy, expertise and enthusiasm to advance our baseball program.”

Holochuck comes to Bishop Gorman after 10 years as the Head Coach at Jarvis Christian College, where his career record was 229-189.  He also serves as General Manager for Marucci Elite East Texas. Holochuck earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education at Texas College and a Master of Science in Recreation and Sport Administration from Western Kentucky University. Holochuck will be a full-time member of the Bishop Gorman staff and will also assist with the football program.

“I am excited to be joining a family here at Bishop Gorman that has a long history of excellence, that prides itself in the classroom, on the field and in the community,” Holochuck said. “I am looking forward to working with these student-athletes and turning them into future leaders and winners in life.”

Bishop Gorman Catholic School competes in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS).

For more information, visit www.bishopgorman.net.

