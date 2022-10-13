Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.

Sheriff Larry Webb emphasized that residents should not be concerned for their safety, but asks that anyone who has information pertaining to this incident should contact the the lead investigator, Shane Guthrie, at the sheriff’s office at 903-843-2541.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.