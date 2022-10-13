Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field

Officers wouldn’t speculate if the threat is linked to other hoaxes at universities across the nation in recent months.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon.

UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.

Both Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex were evacuated as a precaution, but all other campus activities continued as normal.

The College Station Bomb Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation and three University Police K-9s specializing in explosive detection assisted UPD in the search.

Police cleared the buildings by 3:45 p.m.

Officers wouldn’t speculate if the threat is linked to other hoaxes at universities across the nation in recent months.

UPD says updates will be posted through CodeMaroon.

