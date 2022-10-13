Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the chest. The 16-year old was transported to Longview Good Shepherd Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

No further details were available at the time. This incident is an ongoing investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

