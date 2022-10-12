Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: City of Longview converts library into haunted house

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it’s haunted! For $2 the public can see just what’s going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library, The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and the Marketplace on Tyler Street in downtown Longview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Latest News

The City of Longview is (temporarily) turning the library into a haunted house.
WebXtra: City of Longview converts library into haunted house
Grande Boulevard in Tyler.
City of Tyler Engineering Department presents Grande Boulevard reverse curve study to Council
Plan includes additional safety improvements
Grande Boulevard reverse curve study presented to City Council
The CannaBus
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour