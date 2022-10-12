Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges continued Wednesday.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.

Before that, a trial took place in March, but ended with a mistrial after the defense attorney suffered a medical emergency.

Wednesday, the state continued presenting evidence in their case.

A school counselor at Neches ISD was the first to testify. She said she has been an employee with the district for 27 years. She said she and Snider worked closely together on whatever needed to be done to get stuff done.

She said one day, Snider asked her to get some volleyball team girls out of class. The counselor called them out of class and said it’s standard for her to call students over the intercom.

RELATED: Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.