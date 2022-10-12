Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. French Avenue.

Officers were dispatched that area at about 9:27 p.m. when several people reported hearing gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Latest News

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Diesel spill
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a diesel spill in Longview.
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
Project expected to begin in November
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance
Project expected to begin in November
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance