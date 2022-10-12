Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening.(RCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The teen accused of the shooting at the Tri-State Fair is now in jail.

Potter County officials booked 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Suarez has been in hospital since the shooting on Sept. 19, and is facing two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant for the shooting of Potter County Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll.

