Tatum Seeks Second District Win

TATUM, Texas (KTRE) - The Tatum Eagles are looking for their second district win this Friday after coming off their first win last week. Head Coach Whitney Keeling said that the first win was important.

“Well it’s very important to start out 1-0. We talked about it throughout the pre-district schedule. Everybody wants to be 1-0 starting the district campaign.”

This Friday will be Homecoming for the Eagles as they square off with White Oak.

Coach Keeling responded, “White Oak’s traditionally has been talented and they’ve had a bunch of good teams. Coach Iske does a great job with those guys and we look forward to a great ballgame.”

We also spoke to Tatum Defensive Tackle CJ Fite about his verbal commitment to Arizona State despite the firing of their head coach.

He said, “It just made me re-think my decision, prayed about it and as of right now I’m still committed.”

