Stormwater Master Plan presented to Tyler City Council

Results and recommendations
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESS RELEASE

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) Halff Associates presented the results and recommendations from the Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan (CSWMP) to the City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The study was commissioned to mitigate stormwater hazards citywide. It includes an updated citywide Geographic Information System (GIS) inventory of closed drainage systems and the foundations for stormwater system maintenance and asset management programs.

The team assessed the closed drainage system throughout the City and the stormwater design standards and requirements to develop a capital improvement program (CIP) for the systems.

The CSWMP allows City Staff to collaborate on budgets and priorities to ensure CIP budgets match anticipated funding for stormwater projects. Additionally, the plan allows City staff to collaborate on benchmark findings, implement strategies, and evaluate future and ongoing needs regarding stormwater management.

“The City Council approved the 2016 Drainage Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Strategy in June 2016 to address some of the City’s prominent drainage issues,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “Part of that strategy was to develop a CSWMP to update the stormwater infrastructure inventory, analyze condition and capacity, and develop a capital improvement programming tool by which stormwater infrastructure can be managed.”

The plan was funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance