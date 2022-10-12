Owners told lost dog euthanized after believing she was adopted

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police say Marshall Animal Control received a call about a dog trapped on a fence at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Animal Control Officers found the dog hanging by the leg, injured and extremely agitated. She was then rescued and taken to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center for treatment.

According to Texas law, there is a required three-day hold for stray animals. Officials say this dog was held for seven days with no claim of ownership and no inquiries about the dog. Due to the continued aggressive behavior and deteriorating health condition, staff followed protocol and humanely euthanized her.

The owner contacted MPAC after eight days and after the dog had been euthanized. At that time, a staff member told owners the dog had been adopted by mistake. Management later realized and contacted owners to tell them the correct information.

MPAC says procedures are in place to ensure mistakes like this don’t happen in the future. If you have a missing pet, Animal Control recommends the following steps:

All dogs should be microchipped with current information and wear a collar with a tag that includes the owner’s contact information.

Keep pets secure so they can’t runaway.

If your pet is lost, immediately contact your area’s adoption center/animal control with a description and last known location of your pet.

Check you area’s adoption center/animal control Facebook page for any recovered or stray animals.

